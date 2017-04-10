Emergency birth for pregnant woman trapped in Arizona crash Arizona News Emergency birth for pregnant woman trapped in Arizona crash Authorities say a woman who was eight months pregnant was found trapped in the driver's seat of a van that had crashed in Arizona. The Phoenix fire department said the crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 17 in the northern part of the city.

It took crews 15 minutes to extricate the pregnant woman, who was then taken to the hospital for an emergency cesarean birth.

The condition of the newborn is unknown but authorities say the woman is in critical condition with multiple injuries including broken legs and an arm.

The woman's three children were rescued from the van by bystanders and also suffered critical injuries. The girls, aged 14 and 6, and a 5-year-old boy are in stable condition at a children's hospital trauma center.