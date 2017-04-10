Police: Motorcyclist hits patrol car while officer is inside Arizona News Police: Motorcyclist hits patrol car while officer is inside Two people were hurt, including a Scottsdale police officer after a motorcycle crashed into his patrol car on Sunday, just before 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of 64th Street and Camelback Road.

According to police, the officer was responding to another collision in the area when the motorcyclist, who was heading westbound, hit the driver's side door of the stopped police vehicle. That person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. We're told the officer, who was in the driver's seat of the car, suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was shut down for several hours.

No names have been released in this case.