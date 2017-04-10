Police: Good Samaritan neighbor shot by home burglary suspects in Avondale Arizona News Police: Good Samaritan neighbor shot by home burglary suspects in Avondale Authorities say a neighbor was shot as he tried to stop a home burglary. Avondale police say the man was being a Good Samaritan when he was shot at by the group of three burglars.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a neighbor was shot as he tried to stop a home burglary near 112th Avenue and Garfield Street.

Avondale police say the man was being a Good Samaritan when he was shot at by the group of three burglars.

The neighbor, who lives near the home, was found shot at the scene before being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he's in stable condition.

The suspects in the Saturday night burglary are described as three men.

Authorities also believe they fired shots at a woman's car as she was driving in the area at the time. She wasn't injured.