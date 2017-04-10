Driver hospitalized in serious condition after collision involving semi truck

- SkyFOX was over the scene of a horrific crash near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road on Monday.



You can see a pickup truck with heavy damage wedged under the rear of a semi-truck.



"The passenger vehicle driver has been taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Officers are waiting for an update from the hospital to determine his condition. The semi truck driver was not injured," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

No names have been released in this case.

