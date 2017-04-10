Child hurt by debris after shooting at Chandler strip mall

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say a child has been injured by debris from a shooting at a strip mall near Alma School Road and Galveston Street.
They say the incident occurred about 11 a.m. Monday. Officers were called out to a barber shop inside the commercial plaza.
Initial reports indicate that at least one male suspect fired multiple shots after an apparent dispute with employees at a tattoo shop next door to the barber shop.
Nobody was shot, but police say a child was struck by glass debris while sitting inside the barber shop. Officers say the child was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The name and age of the child wasn't immediately released.
Police say they're still looking for the man who fired the shots.
Chandler PD says a child was hit by glass during shooting at a strip mall near Ray Rd & Alma School. @SKrafftFox10 @DStermonfox10 on scene— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) April 10, 2017
Shooting outside Chandler tattoo parlor. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/tDyOnO5a0X— Steve Krafft (@SKrafftFox10) April 10, 2017