Child hurt by debris after shooting at Chandler strip mall

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say a child has been injured by debris from a shooting at a strip mall near Alma School Road and Galveston Street.

They say the incident occurred about 11 a.m. Monday. Officers were called out to a barber shop inside the commercial plaza.

Initial reports indicate that at least one male suspect fired multiple shots after an apparent dispute with employees at a tattoo shop next door to the barber shop.

Nobody was shot, but police say a child was struck by glass debris while sitting inside the barber shop. Officers say the child was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name and age of the child wasn't immediately released.

Police say they're still looking for the man who fired the shots.