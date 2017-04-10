Arizona Cardinals announces 2017 pre-season schedule

- The Arizona Cardinals has announced its pre-season schedule for the 2017 season.

According to a statement released by the team Monday afternoon, the team will start its pre-season in Canton, Ohio, where they play against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game on August 3.

The full schedule are as follows:

August 3 at

Arizona vs. Dallas

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

August 10-14 (specific time to be determined)

Oakland at Arizona

University of Phoenix Stadium

August 17-21 (specific time to be determined)

Chicago at Arizona

University of Phoenix Stadium

August 24-27 (specific time to be determined)

Arizona at Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

August 31-September 1 (specific time to be determined)

Arizona at Denver

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

In addition, officials with the Cardinals said they will announce their regular schedule as early as next week. The schedule, according to the statement, includes a game against the Los Angeles Rams in London.

