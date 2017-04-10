Arizona Cardinals announces 2017 pre-season schedule

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - The Arizona Cardinals has announced its pre-season schedule for the 2017 season.
According to a statement released by the team Monday afternoon, the team will start its pre-season in Canton, Ohio, where they play against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The full schedule are as follows:
August 3 at
Arizona vs. Dallas
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH
August 10-14 (specific time to be determined)
Oakland at Arizona
University of Phoenix Stadium
August 17-21 (specific time to be determined)
Chicago at Arizona
University of Phoenix Stadium
August 24-27 (specific time to be determined)
Arizona at Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
August 31-September 1 (specific time to be determined)
Arizona at Denver
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
In addition, officials with the Cardinals said they will announce their regular schedule as early as next week. The schedule, according to the statement, includes a game against the Los Angeles Rams in London.
