Man rescued from construction equipment in Scottsdale

- A man has been rescued from a construction equipment in Scottsdale Monday afternoon.

The rescue took place on the 15000 block of North Greenway Hayden Loop, at the scene of a building that appears to be in the midst of a demolition project. Video taken by SkyFOX appears to show a part of the building had come down on top of a piece of manned construction equipment, smashing the cab.

The man was seen taken by rescuers to a waiting ambulance nearby.



