STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man rescued from construction equipment in Scottsdale

Posted:Apr 10 2017 04:29PM MST

Updated:Apr 10 2017 04:41PM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A man has been rescued from a construction equipment in Scottsdale Monday afternoon.

The rescue took place on the 15000 block of North Greenway Hayden Loop, at the scene of a building that appears to be in the midst of a demolition project. Video taken by SkyFOX appears to show a part of the building had come down on top of a piece of manned construction equipment, smashing the cab.

The man was seen taken by rescuers to a waiting ambulance nearby.


(Can't see the video? Click here.)


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories