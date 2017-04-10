MCSO arrests man who allegedly impersonated a deputy

- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a 40-year-old man from Waddell, a community west of Phoenix, has been accused of impersonating a peace officer.

According to a statement released Monday afternoon, David Heppler was arrested on March 30, after a search warrant was executed at his home. The search warrant was reportedly obtained, following community tips that Heppler allegedly acted as a sworn deputy.

According to MCSO officials, investigators found a large amount of badges, police clothing, hats with patches of various law enforcement entities, guns, bullet proof vests, tasers, radios, scanners, handcuffs, duty belts, uniforms, and other tactical items.

According to officials, investigators became aware of Heppler, through his social media activities on sites like Facebook and a website named Nextdoor Cortessa. On one of the sites, Heppler allegedly made posts referencing himself as being involved in law enforcement that could indicate to a reasonable civilian that he is a sworn peace officer.

According to the statement, Heppler also claimed, in an attempt to run for a seat on a Home Owners Association board, that he was a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy for nine years. Officials with MCSO said that is not true, saying that Heppler was with the MCSO Posse from January 31, 2001 to October 25, 2002, when he was terminated after he was arrested for allegedly impersonating as a reserve Deputy Sheriff.

Heppler, according to MCSO officials, was never a peace officer in the State of Arizona.

Heppler, according to the statement, was also allegedly involved in an incident in February, where he allegedly threatened two juveniles with arrest for possessing a stolen cell phone.

Heppler is reportedly released on bond.