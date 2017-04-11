Scottsdale dealership selling Bugatti previously owned by Floyd Mayweather Arizona News Scottsdale dealership selling Bugatti previously owned by Floyd Mayweather This is the luxury auto collection in Scottsdale, but what's under this cover is the most expensive car the dealership has ever offered for sale.

"We deal in the world's finest automobiles," John Schlitt said. "They're pretty special to us and pretty special to the car market in general."

This is a 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and John Schlitt, owner of the Luxury Auto Collection, says this Bugatti is one of only 150 in the world. What makes it even more valuable was the previous owner, Floyd Mayweather, is considered one of the best boxers in the world.

Mayweather posted a photo to Instagram just after he bought the car in October.

"These are very rare cars," Schlitt said. "These cars don't come to market, you don't find a 2015 Vitesse with a thousand miles, previously owned by the champion of the world, Floyd Mayweather."

If you're looking to get behind the wheel of this super car that'll get you from 0 to 60 in 2.4 seconds, get ready to shell out a lot of money.

The asking price is a cool $3.95 million.

"These are definitely some really, really rare cars and we're happy to offer them," Schlitt said.

If you are interested, you may want to make an offer soon. Schlitt says he's already talked to interested buyers, both overseas.