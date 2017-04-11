DPS: Woman killed in wrong-way crash following pursuit

- Authorities say a man is facing murder charges after a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash following an overnight pursuit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the woman was killed when the 18-year-old man, who is a suspect in a domestic-violence assault in Globe, crashed into her vehicle while driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 60 after leading police on a pursuit towards Miami.

DPS says the suspect's girlfriend reported to police that she was assaulted by him and when Globe police officers located the suspect, he nearly struck them with his vehicle and fled the scene. A pursuit ensued along westbound US 60 towards Miami.

Officers lost sight of the suspect during the pursuit near the Superior Airport, however, Pinal County Sheriff's deputies discovered the crash scene seven miles west of the airport near Florence Junction.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1336483113066899/

Investigators believe the suspect was driving the wrong-way on US 60 when he struck two other vehicles. A woman driving one of the vehicles that was struck was airlifted to Chandler Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A passenger in her vehicle was also airlifted and is being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle in the crash refused medical treatment.

The 18-year-old suspect is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage. He is also being investigated by Globe police for aggravated assault.

Eastbound US 60 is closed at State Route 79 due to the investigation.