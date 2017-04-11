Arizona Cardinals seek new naming rights partner for stadium

- The Arizona Cardinals have announced plans to find a new naming rights partner for their football stadium in Glendale.

The team announced on Tuesday that while their partnership with the University of Phoenix will continue, they have begun the process of finding a new naming rights partner for the stadium.

Until a new naming rights partner is found, the football stadium will remain as University of Phoenix Stadium.

The University of Phoenix acquired naming rights to the stadium in September of 2006.

