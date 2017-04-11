Phoenix police investigate horrific case of animal cruelty Arizona News Phoenix police investigate horrific case of animal cruelty Phoenix police are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after boxer-pitbull puppy died after being dragged by a vehicle.

Officials say the female dog's body was found on Friday morning near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road. What we're showing you is the only picture that wasn't too graphic to display.

A rope was tied around the pup's front and back legs. What's even more disturbing is that investigators say the dog had been beaten before it was dragged.

"This person will be held accountable for their actions and we want the community to see these crimes are taken very seriously," said Bretta Nelson of the Arizona Humane Society.

AHS says last year, police in Arizona investigated 6,000 cases of animal abuse.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive up to a $2,000 cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS