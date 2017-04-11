Birthday wish granted: Construction workers do 'YMCA' dance for Phoenix hospital patient Arizona News Birthday wish granted: Construction workers do 'YMCA' dance for Phoenix hospital patient Having to spend your 28th birthday in the hospital is probably not the ideal way to celebrate, but a patient at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix says this will be one of her most memorable birthdays ever, thanks to an unlikely source. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- Having to spend your 28th birthday in the hospital is probably not the ideal way to celebrate, but a patient at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix says this will be one of her most memorable birthdays ever, thanks to an unlikely source.

When you see the video, you'll know why. Being bored in her hospital room on her birthday, Contessa Muniz wrote a special request on a poster board to the construction workers across the way from her window. To her shock, they saw her poster and her wish was granted!

Recovering in the hospital, Contessa says you find lots of ways to pass the time.

"You pray, you read, you color.."

She's been at Banner for a week after being admitted for complications with cystic fibrosis. What makes this hospital stay even worse is that she had to be there for her birthday.

"You have other plans.. but, ya know.."

While watching the construction workers from her 8th floor window, she had a crazy idea.

"I had some colored pencils and my friend brought me some poster board from Walmart down the street."

She created the poster, asking the workers to do the infamous "YMCA" dance for her birthday.

"How awesome would it be to have construction workers, I mean real construction workers, do the 'YMCA' -- why not?"

To her surprise, the poster caught their attention.

"He waved back and I pointed to the sign and he gave me the hold one minute finger.. and he got some other friends."

Some of the workers recorded the whole thing from their perspective:

"We saw the sign and saw her standing there, so who wouldn't do that? You know what I mean? So just got a couple of guys together and figured we'd go for it."

"Best birthday ever. Well, happy birthday from all of us."

A small gesture by a group of strangers that turned a 28th birthday into one that won't soon be forgotten.

"We have to stay positive and see the blessing on a day to day basis."