E-cigarette blamed for car crash, driver claims vape pen exploded in her lap

- It's yet another apparent case of an exploding e-cigarette, but in this case, a woman crashed her car after she says her vape pen exploded in her lap and caught fire.

According to Tempe police, while the vehicle was exiting a private driveway onto Southern Avenue near Dorsey, the driver's e-cigarette exploded in her lap and caught fire. When the driver jumped out of her vehicle, the SUV hopped a curb and struck a tree.

Officials say the driver was transported to an area hospital for burns to her leg. The woman's name was not released.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the collision.

