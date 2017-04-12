Arizona News

Judge to mull Arpaio's latest bid to delay criminal trial

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's latest attempt to delay his upcoming trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge.

His attorneys say the criminal case should be put on hold until another court rules on Arpaio's appeal of an earlier civil contempt finding against Arpaio.

In recent weeks, the judge presiding over the criminal case has declined two other requests by Arpaio to postpone the April 25 trial.