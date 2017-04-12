STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

DPS troopers chase loose dog along Mesa freeway

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 12 2017 08:24AM MST

Updated:Apr 12 2017 08:54AM MST

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - It was a scary situation this morning when a loose dog ran free along a Mesa freeway in rush-hour traffic.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety blocked off traffic lanes along the eastbound US 60 near Gilbert Road to chase the loose pup, who was initially spotted running near the HOV lane.

Eventually, the pup ran safely off the freeway and into a nearby neighborhood.

>>VIDEO from the puppy chase: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1337528106295733/

There's still no word on what happened to the dog, but if you have any information, we'd love to hear from you!


