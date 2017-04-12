DPS troopers chase loose dog along Mesa freeway Arizona News DPS troopers chase loose dog along Mesa freeway It was a scary situation this morning when a loose dog ran free along a Mesa freeway in rush-hour traffic.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety blocked off traffic lanes along the eastbound US 60 near Gilbert Road to chase the loose pup, who was initially spotted running near the HOV lane.

US 60 eastbound near Gilbert Road: Watch for a stray dog off left near the HOV lane. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/GEK1qedXBS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2017

Eventually, the pup ran safely off the freeway and into a nearby neighborhood.

>>VIDEO from the puppy chase: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1337528106295733/

There's still no word on what happened to the dog, but if you have any information, we'd love to hear from you!