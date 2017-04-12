Police: Brazen Phoenix bakery thieves arrested Arizona News Police: Brazen Phoenix bakery thieves arrested Police say a couple caught on camera swiping cake pops and an iPad while the owner was in the back of a Phoenix bakery have been arrested.

For small business owner Salomae Schroeder, the most disturbing part of getting robbed by this couple while she was in the back of her bakery wasn't what they took, a few cake pops and an iPad, but rather the sense of violation.

"Honestly, after watching the video and seeing that they were behind me, I had an upset tummy and I had to go to the bathroom because I was like, 'OMG, this could have gone down worse than what it did,'" Schroeder said.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. After seeing the footage on FOX 10 News, a Walgreens employee was able to recognize the thieves, which led to their arrests.

"I believe sharing that video helped get the word out because that is how the security guard called the tip in to begin with and identified them as the suspects being on the video," Schroeder said.

Even though Sal says it's unlikely she will get her iPad back, she says it's more comforting knowing these two are facing justice.

"You know that saying 99 times you get away with it, the 100th time you get caught, they got caught and I believe there are other small businesses out there, like myself, that they have done this to," she said.

In fact, Sal says she received a call from a previous owner of the building who said he had seen the couple before.

"Informed me very late last night that this is the exact same couple who came into this exact same suite under a different name and passed a fake hundred-dollar bill, so again, they've been doing this before," she said. "It's not their first rodeo and I think that my instance is this small, but their destruction is much bigger."