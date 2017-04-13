Police: Taxi driver arrested for extreme DUI after crashing into ambulance Arizona News Police: Taxi driver arrested for extreme DUI after crashing into ambulance Police say a taxi driver was arrested for extreme DUI after crashing into an ambulance and leaving the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened on Thursday morning at 2:00 a.m., near 22nd Street and Thomas Road. Investigators say after the taxi cab rear-ended the ambulance, both vehicle pulled into a nearby parking lot and the taxi driver walked away from the scene.

After arriving at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area and the taxi driver was found and arrested.

A passenger in the taxi cab suffered serious, but non-life threatening injures and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance suffered minor injuries.

The taxi driver faces extreme DUI charges.