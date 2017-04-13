Arrest made in Peoria store owner's murder

- Officials with Peoria Police Department announced Thursday that a man has been arrested, in connection with a deadly store robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement released by Peoria Police Thursday afternoon, the suspect, identified as Jourdyn Ford, was arrested at an apartment complex in the area of 43rd avenue and West Indian School Road. The arrest, according to the statement, happened at approximately 1:00 p.m., and involved Peoria Police, Peoria K9 Units, Peoria SWAT, Phoenix Police, and the United States Marshals.

The incident that led to Ford's arrest took place at the 8100 block of West Peoria Avenue on Wednesday. According to Peoria Police, officers were called out to a clothing center there at about 4:20 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found the store's owner, 57-year-old Christina Park, shot. Park, according to the statement, was taken to a hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store, staying there for several minutes, and then pulled out a gun, shot a person twice, and then left with items from the store. A Peoria Police officer was reportedly able to recognize the suspect from previous encounters, and an investigation eventually revealed the suspect's identity.

Ford, according to police, is expected to face alleged homicide and alleged aggravated robbery charges, with additional charges possible.