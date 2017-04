Valley group gives Autistic girl a new service dog Arizona News Valley group gives Autistic girl a new service dog It began as a sad story: a little girl with Autism had her service dog stolen from the backyard of her home. The story, however, has a heartwarming ending, as a Valley group stepped up and helped that little girl. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

It began as a sad story: a little girl with Autism had her service dog stolen from the backyard of her home.

The story, however, has a heartwarming ending, as a Valley group stepped up and helped seven-year-old Prudence Webster.

People at All Phase K9 Tactical Training gave this little girl another puppy. This puppy is named Piper. Prudence's old service dog, Chloe, helped Prudence day by day to understand things, and helps keep Prudence calm.

