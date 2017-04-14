FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

DPS: 3 dead in north Phoenix wrong-way crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 04:47AM MST

Updated:Apr 14 2017 05:56AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Authorities say three people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a north Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public safety says the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes along Interstate 17 near Greenway Road on Friday at about 2:15 a.m.

At least three people have died, including the wrong-way driver.

Northbound I-17 is closed at Greenway due to the crash. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

 

 


