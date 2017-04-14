DPS: 3 dead in north Phoenix wrong-way crash Arizona News DPS: 3 dead in north Phoenix wrong-way crash Authorities say three people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a north Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public safety says the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes along Interstate 17 near Greenway Road on Friday at about 2:15 a.m.

At least three people have died, including the wrong-way driver.

Northbound I-17 is closed at Greenway due to the crash. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

CLOSED: I-17 NB at Greenway b/c of a crash. Use the frontage road to reenter at Bell. Will last thru am commute. Expect delays! #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ChLuNrxISc — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 14, 2017

