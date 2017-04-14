Friends testify against alleged Northern Arizona University shooter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Two Northern Arizona University students have testified in court against their friend who is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring three others.

Jacob Mike and Shay McConnell said in their testimony against their friend Thursday that they had been with Steven Jones at a house near campus in October 2015 when he allegedly shot four students.

The two men say they remember feeling more afraid of Jones than the four students in the moment of the shooting.

Jones' attorney argued that Mike had called police in a much more dire state the night of the shooting. The attorney says Mike had told police the four students were hurting Jones.

Mikes says he was unstable during the incident, though, and that everything he had said was all over the place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report