Valley kids learn engineering, robotics skills

By: Anita Roman

Posted:Apr 14 2017 11:52AM MST

Updated:Apr 14 2017 11:52AM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A group of junior engineers laughed, learned and rolled up their sleeves this morning while getting a sneak peak at engineering, robotics and beyond.

"Four-to-7-years-old, they're making slime, they're making bubbles, they're making also a bubble wand, they're learning chemical engineering process," Ian Hoagland said.

Hoagland is the owner of Engineering for Kids and says the goal is to get kids started and peak their interest in engineering at a very young age.

"At young ages, like 4 years old, they're little sponges, they want to learn, they want to tinker with things," she said. "We start them really early to start the process."

Next door, the 8-to-14-year-olds worked on their robotics and created a robot arm that they'll program.

"We have all engineering concepts; aerospace, mechanical, civil, electrical, solar... everything you can think of," Hoagland said.

The engineering camps continue all summer long and there are seven Valley locations. You can find more information by clicking here.


