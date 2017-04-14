Valley kids learn engineering, robotics skills

- A group of junior engineers laughed, learned and rolled up their sleeves this morning while getting a sneak peak at engineering, robotics and beyond.

"Four-to-7-years-old, they're making slime, they're making bubbles, they're making also a bubble wand, they're learning chemical engineering process," Ian Hoagland said.

Hoagland is the owner of Engineering for Kids and says the goal is to get kids started and peak their interest in engineering at a very young age.

Kids learning STEM classes & summer camps by @eastvalleyEFK at Valley locations like @skyzone in Peoria @FOX10Phoenix @mrobisonfox10 pic.twitter.com/75jQh65yzv — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) April 14, 2017

"At young ages, like 4 years old, they're little sponges, they want to learn, they want to tinker with things," she said. "We start them really early to start the process."

Next door, the 8-to-14-year-olds worked on their robotics and created a robot arm that they'll program.

"We have all engineering concepts; aerospace, mechanical, civil, electrical, solar... everything you can think of," Hoagland said.

The engineering camps continue all summer long and there are seven Valley locations. You can find more information by clicking here.