Police: Armed suspect arrested following carjacking, pursuit

Police say a armed suspect was arrested after the OnStar system disabled the stolen pickup truck he was driving while leading police on a pursuit.

The Goodyear Police Department says 32-year-old Desmond Anderson was arrested after he stole pickup truck at gunpoint from the Yates GMC dealership near Litchfield Road and Test Drive on Friday morning. Police say Yates entered the dealership and demanded keys to a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck at gunpoint.

After leaving the dealership in the stolen truck, police say the OnStar system in the truck was activated and disabled the vehicle. The suspect was then located and taken into custody without further incident.

