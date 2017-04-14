Crash closes I-40 in Northern Arizona

Posted:Apr 14 2017 05:20PM MST

Updated:Apr 14 2017 05:28PM MST

Officials with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced Friday that eastbound I-40 is closed, due to a crash.

According to AZ511.gov, the highway's eastbound lanes are closed from milepost 131, about seven miles east of the town of Seligman. Officials said drivers are bypassing the crash by driving on the shoulder, and they have no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

There are also few details available on what happened that led to the closure.

This is a breaking news story. 


