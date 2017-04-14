Police: Driver involved in fatal accident is former NFL player Todd Heap Arizona News Police: Driver involved in fatal accident is former NFL player Todd Heap Officials with Mesa Police said Friday night that former NFL player Todd Heap was the driver of a truck involved in an accident that took the life of his three-year-old daughter.

According to a statement released by Mesa Police Friday afternoon, officers responded to a car vs. pedestrian accident at the 7600 block of East Summit Trail, at approximately 3:45 p.m. According to police, the address is a house located in a gated community in Las Sendas.

Once on scene, officers reportedly learned that the victim was on the driveway when her father moved the truck forward and struck her.

The girl, according to the statement, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The driver, according to police, was checked, and there were no signs of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.

According to Heap's biography at NFL.com, Heap played in the NFl from 2001 to 2012, and played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011 to 2012.

According to Heap's biography at Arizona State University, he graduated from Mountain View High School in 1998, and played as a tight end for the Sun Devils.