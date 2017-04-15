Double shooting in Tempe on Saturday morning

TEMPE - Tempe Police are searching for any possible shooting suspects after two people were injured from gunfire near the US 60 and Rural.
Officers responded to a report of a double shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Mill avenue and Hermosa Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who was shot int he chest, and he was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg, and she was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police searched the area for any possible outstanding suspects. Officers say it's possible the incident could be drug-related.