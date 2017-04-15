Double shooting in Tempe on Saturday morning Arizona News Double shooting in Tempe on Saturday morning Tempe Police are searching for any possible shooting suspects after two people were injured from gunfire near the US 60 and Rural.

Officers responded to a report of a double shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Mill avenue and Hermosa Drive. When officers arrived they found a man who was shot int he chest, and he was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg, and she was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police searched the area for any possible outstanding suspects. Officers say it's possible the incident could be drug-related.