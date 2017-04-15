FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Semi flips over in Glendale neighborhood

Posted:Apr 15 2017 09:56AM MST

Updated:Apr 15 2017 09:57AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - It's a kind of accident seen on freeways mostly, but not typically on surface streets. On Saturday morning, however, a semi flipped over in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Maryland.

According to Glendale Police, the accident happened just before 8:00 a.m., and involved a semi truck and a pickup truck. The pickup truck driver, according to Glendale Fire, was taken to a hospital with very serious injuries.  According 

The semi truck driver was also hospitalized, according to reports.


