Dozens come out for 1st annual Fallen Officer Memorial Golf Classic

Dozens showed up to the first annual Fallen Officer Memorial Golf Classic this morning to raise money and honor fallen Phoenix Officer David Glasser.

Officer David Glasser was killed in the line of duty last may-- since then loved ones started the David Glasser Foundation, which was a big part of today’s Fallen Officer Memorial Golf Classic.

It was a beautiful today for dozens to honor those heroes who have lost their lives while protecting and serving – those like Glasser.

He was shot and killed by a burglary suspect while responding to a call last year in May.

The devoted husband and father now honored with a foundation in his name.

Today’s first annual Fallen Officer Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the Glasser foundation and the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association

Two causes that attracted a lot of support--

“I’ve never seen the amount of support that’s out here today.”

Both PLEA and the Glasser Foundation organized to support law enforcement and build community relations.

That’s one thing about this community… everybody involved everybody comes out and helps

Part of the proceeds that go to the David Glasser Foundation will help officers afford to go to Washington D.C. for police week in May to once again honor David Glasser.