Valley man hopes to change the future of real estate with 'Yardhaus'

- A Valley man is recreating the way we look at real estate by cutting down the time it takes to built and adding to the construction process.

"Yardhaus" is a 24-foot by 16-foot structure with an integral deck.

"What I'm saying is it could be a guest house, it could be for a mother-in-law suite, it could be an aging parent, a home office gym, man cave, something for the ladies they want to hang out in," Charles Sidi said.

Sidi is the creator of the patent-pending design and says it will replace th way home are built today and revolutionize the building process.

"Right now, what you have, you have to go find an architect, then you have to go find a builder, you have to find out what the price is, you have to go through the city zoning processes," he said. "There are so many pain points that people are so fed up with, with regards to building."

Using sophisticated design and high-quality materials allows recommended contractors to construct the Yardhaus quickly and efficiently.

From floors and walls to siding and paint, you can escape and relax in as little as three weeks from the installation of the foundations, according to Sidi.

"Something new is always a little bit difficult, but once you start to explain to people what they're getting; it's better quality than a traditional construction, then I think they will start to realize how unique this product is," he said.

Yardhaus can stand alone but can also be connected to existing structures and units to make a larger living space.