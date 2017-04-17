New details surrounding Sunday's mountain rescue Arizona News New details surrounding Sunday's mountain rescue New details are emerging on a rescue at Camelback Mountain Sunday evening, involving an 18-year-old man. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

According to officials, the man was hiking with his sister, and tried climbing the rock face off the main trail without using a rope, and fell 75 to 100 feet.

The rescue involved special crews from the Phoenix Fire Department, who reportedly pinged the man's cell phone to find his location.

As of Monday, the man remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The man's rescue was reportedly complicated by the fact that the man was in a location the helicopter could not reach.

"I think initially, the location was too close to the cliff, so they had to get him into a clearing away from the mountain," said Captain Tom Taylor with Phoenix Fire.

The team reportedly had to use ropes and a basket to pull the man out.