Phoenix police: Armed suspect barricaded inside DeVry University

- Police say an armed suspect has barricaded himself inside a Phoenix school.

The Phoenix Police Department says the suspect is armed with a knife and has barricaded himself inside a room at DeVry University near 21st Avenue and Dunlap.

#BREAKING: @phoenixpolice on-scene of a barricaded male with a knife at DeVry University near 21st Ave and Dunlap. Pics from @rdavisfox10. pic.twitter.com/HtlXjpWurE — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) April 18, 2017

Police say the suspect is inside the room alone and is speaking with officers through the door.

Some students have been temporarily relocated for their safety. There are no injuries reported.

