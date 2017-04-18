STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Phoenix police: Armed suspect barricaded inside DeVry University

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 08:47AM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 08:47AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say an armed suspect has barricaded himself inside a Phoenix school.

The Phoenix Police Department says the suspect is armed with a knife and has barricaded himself inside a room at DeVry University near 21st Avenue and Dunlap.

Police say the suspect is inside the room alone and is speaking with officers through the door.

Some students have been temporarily relocated for their safety. There are no injuries reported.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


