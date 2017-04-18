STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Firefighters rescue trapped kittens from Glendale sewer

Posted:Apr 18 2017 12:17PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters responded to a confined space rescue on Tuesday in Glendale, but it was what needed to be rescued that came as a surprise.

The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to the rescue near 59th Avenue and Peoria after the kittens were trapped in a drain. A woman reportedly called for help after hearing the kittens' meows for distress.

