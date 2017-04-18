Firefighters rescue trapped kittens from Glendale sewer Arizona News Firefighters rescue trapped kittens from Glendale sewer Firefighters responded to a confined space rescue on Tuesday in Glendale, but it was what needed to be rescued that came as a surprise.

The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to the rescue near 59th Avenue and Peoria after the kittens were trapped in a drain. A woman reportedly called for help after hearing the kittens' meows for distress.

Kitten rescue successful!!! Neighbors say they're orphans... mom was hit by car 😢#fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/uxrQO3qnd8 — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) April 18, 2017

This kitten fell 28 feet down into a hole and was rescued by firefighters #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/lMRgFLAfVm — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) April 18, 2017

