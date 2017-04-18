Big-name artists come to Phoenix for 'Lost Lake Festival'

- This October, Steele Indian School Park will be transformed into a music, food and beer lovers paradise.

We've been waiting to hear what's in store for the first ever "Lost Lake Festival" and the official lineup was announced Tuesday!

The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer and Odeza are headlining the festival, but they'll be joined by more than 40 musical acts over three days that will be taking over multiple stages in the park.

"I think it's definitely good for the city and I'm sure it's going to attract lots of students," one person said.

Our Phoenix food and drink scene will be highlighted, as well, and it's all in the hands of culinary ambassador, Chris Bianco, who's behind the now-famous Pizzeria Bianca and Pan Bianco.

The price tag for the festival is $164 and it includes all three days with access to the food experiences, games, art and more. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.

