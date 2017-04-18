STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Sen. McCain announces new program aimed to help Valley vets get medical care

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 01:08PM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 01:09PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Sen. John McCain is looking to expand health care for veterans with the help of the Phoenix VA, CVS and the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Nearly 120,000 veterans who are enrolled at the Phoenix VA can now used the minute clinic at CVS Pharmacies. A similar service was also launched with the VA in Palo Alto, California last year.

The service allows veterans to see a nurse practitioner for common illnesses and injuries. Their visit would then be sent to the VA for follow ups.

