U.S. agents find ton of pot in motorhome at Arizona-Mexico border crossing

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds (1179 kilograms) of marijuana when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles (182 kilometers) west of Tucson.