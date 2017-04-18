STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

U.S. agents find ton of pot in motorhome at Arizona-Mexico border crossing

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Posted:Apr 18 2017 02:49PM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 03:06PM MST

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds (1179 kilograms) of marijuana when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles (182 kilometers) west of Tucson.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories