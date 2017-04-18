Phoenix police investigate serious collision involving patrol vehicle

- Phoenix Police are investigating a serious collision that happened at the 12th Street and Southern Avenue intersection.

"A Phoenix Police sergeant driving a fully marked patrol vehicle was involved and is one of those transported," stated Sgt. Vince Lewis.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, "A Phoenix Police officer was transported with non-life threatening injuries and is one of the five patients. A black car also involved veered off the road after colliding with the Police SUV and hit a pedestrian and child in a stroller. One adult male and 5 month old child were transported in serious condition from the black car. The last two patients were the pedestrians, an adult female and her four month old child in the stroller. All patients are listed in serious condition at this time."

