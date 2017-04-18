Phoenix police: 2 arrested after body found in burning car

PHOENIX (AP) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a body found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Phoenix last month.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Rafael Contreras and 22-year-old Cory Christensen both are facing charges of homicide and kidnapping in the death of Dustin Jones.

Police say Christensen was taken into custody Tuesday while Contreras was arrested March 31 on an unrelated burglary charge.

The burning vehicle was found crashed into a tree and engulfed in flames after a March 30 police pursuit.

Police say the car's two occupants fled and the dead body in the trunk was discovered after the fire was extinguished. It was later identified as Jones.

They say the 40-year-old victim was alive when the fire started, but a cause of death hasn't been released.