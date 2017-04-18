USPS collection box stolen in Phoenix, mailers urged to call Postal Inspection Service Arizona News USPS collection box stolen in Phoenix, mailers urged to call Postal Inspection Service A thief targets a valley mailbox, not just what's inside, but stealing the entire thing. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- During tax season, many people use the U.S. Postal Service and sensitive information could be at risk. A great example of that happened on April 18 after someone stole a mail collection box.

When you put something in a big blue USPS collection box, you expect it to get to its destination safely, but that wasn't the case for the mailbox that was on the corner of Dobbins and 27th Avenue.

A letter posted on its shiny new replacement reads, "If you placed any mail in the box between Friday night April 7th and Monday morning April 10th, it is suggested you contact Inspector Shepard with the Postal Inspection Service."

Frequent customer Robert Camacho says that's a scary thought.

"Identity theft of course, obviously that's the first thing that goes on through my mind," he said.

In fact, Camacho says he's started paying bills online out of fear of mail interruption or theft.

"We used to do that, at home I would send my bills out in the mail, now I don't trust that at all.. it does scare me, it does worry me."

Now the search is on for whoever is responsible. Federal mail theft is a felony. If you're charged with mail theft, you could face up to five years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.

If you believe you sent something during that time period, you need to get in touch with Inspector Shepard at 602-223-3260.

Online: https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov