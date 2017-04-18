STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Phoenix Police: Human remains found at construction site, could be a child

Posted:Apr 18 2017 07:29PM MST

Updated:Apr 18 2017 08:10PM MST

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say human remains of what appears to be a small child were discovered in the ground during a new home construction on Tuesday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are at the scene near 87th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the remains appear to have been there for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

