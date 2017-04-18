Phoenix Police: Human remains found at construction site, could be a child

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say human remains of what appears to be a small child were discovered in the ground during a new home construction on Tuesday afternoon.
Homicide detectives are at the scene near 87th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the remains appear to have been there for some time.
The investigation is ongoing.
>>LIVE VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1345029265545617
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
.@Diana_FOX10 @ObiSun @marcfox10 @KariLakeFox10 @Fox10Danielle @JKFOX10 UPDATE: Phoenix PD now says the remains of the small child "appear to have been there for some time." Full report at 9pm MST. #fox10phoenix— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 19, 2017
Onlookers stunned after police say they found the remains of a small child this afternoon. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/pz6BzASXgF— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 19, 2017
.@Diana_FOX10 @ObiSun @marcfox10 @KariLakeFox10 @Fox10Danielle @JKFOX10 These are the remains of a "small child" per Phoenix PD. Found early this afternoon. Homicide investigators working the scene. #fox10phoenix— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 19, 2017
BREAKING: 1st on scene to remains found near 87th Av & Heatherbrae Dr. Forensic investigators combing through evidence. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/13e0iX3I1Z— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 19, 2017