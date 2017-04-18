Phoenix Police: Human remains found at construction site, could be a child

- Phoenix Police say human remains of what appears to be a small child were discovered in the ground during a new home construction on Tuesday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are at the scene near 87th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the remains appear to have been there for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

