Puppy panic: Vape pen explodes after dog mistakes it for a chew toy Arizona News Puppy panic: Vape pen explodes after dog mistakes it for a chew toy It was a close call for a woman and her dog after a vape pen exploded in their living room. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

- A tough lesson for a dog: vape pens are not chew toys. This pup found out the hard way when the vape pen exploded and it was all caught on a home's surveillance camera.

"We both jumped up and were like "Oh My God" and it was basically an explosion," said Sarah Blocki, who wasn't expecting a light show on Easter, but that's what she got.

"Got home, sat down and relaxed before we had to start our Monday.. turned on SNL and started dozing off on the couch and wake up to a fireworks show in the living room," she said.

The cause? Blocki's dog, Piper, got a hold of her boyfriend's vape pen.

"Came over here to her bed, she was just chewing on it and using it as a chew toy because she doesn't have enough already."

The explosion caused some damage around the house, including burn marks on the floor and even above.

"It shot up, and our ceilings are vaulted, and that's pretty high.. it hit the ceiling.. there are burn marks up there, it's crazy," said Blocki.

But she knows it could have been a lot worse. Luckily, her pup is doing just fine.

"Thank God Piper was okay, I can't believe that she didn't get hurt at all. We were super thankful that our hourse didn't go up in flames."

Blocki says the freak accident should be a warning to both pet and e-cigarette owners.

"They're not a good mix.. keep everything as out of reach of them, because this one gets in to everything. Just watch where you're keeping your vape supplies."

And this comes just one week after an exploding e-cigarette caused a different valley woman to crash her car in Tempe.