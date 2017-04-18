Rocking out with Recker: 6-year-old musical prodigy wows valley crowds

PHOENIX - One of the valley's hardest rockers has a growing fan base and a rock star name. Every First Friday, "Recker" steals the show by playing heavy metal, but looks can be deceiving.
He's always drawing some of the biggest crowds. Playing covers of hard pumping music from bands like Metallica and Five Finger Death Punch, this rocker goes by the name Recker and he wows valley crowds. But this Monster of Rock who hails from Gilbert isn't very monstrous at all.
Recker Eans can only be described as a 6-year-old musical prodigy. He picked up his first set of drumsticks when he was just four years old. The little rock 'n roller says he was always drawn to it.
"Just by the sound of it.. the way it looks cool and it sounds cool and that stuff," he said.
So to be so into music, and so good at such a young age, it had to come from Mom and Dad, right?
"I have zero musical talent. I like to call myself a singer but that's only in the car."
"I'm the guy that plays on the steering wheel in the car, that's it."
Proud parents Laura and Justin Eans never played in a band and they never pushed Recker in to music, they say he was just sort of born to play.
"I noticed he always had pretty good rhythm and bobbed his head pretty good to music, and when he was four he'd always be smacking his legs in the car listening to tunes.. for his fifth birthday I'm like hey buddy, what do you want? And he said how about a drum set. I don't want this thing here to just bang and make obnoxious noise, I want him to learn how to use it."
Recker started honing his musical talent at Gilbert's School of Rock. General Manager Megan Baskerville says he's the youngest performer in the school's history.
"I think he just turned five because he's about to turn seven, and little dude just wanted to play drums so typically we don't start that young, but he like just got it right away."