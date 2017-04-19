Homeowner safe after escaping north Phoenix barn fire Arizona News Homeowner safe after escaping north Phoenix barn fire Firefighters say a homeowner is safe after escaping a first-alarm barn fire in north Phoenix.

- Firefighters say a homeowner is safe after escaping a first-alarm barn fire in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out on Wednesday morning near 43rd Avenue and Acoma Drive. Approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the first-alarm fire, however, two buildings are a complete loss following the fire.

Firefighters say no animals were inside the structures at the time of the fire and the homeowner was not injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.