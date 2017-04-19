Police seek Valley mosque burglary suspect

- Police seek a suspect who they say burglarized two Valley mosques last month.

The Chandler Police Department says the suspect burglarized the Islamic Center of the East Valley near Alma School Road and Erie Street on March 30 at 11 p.m. Police say the suspect forced entry into the mosque and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police also believe the same suspect burglarized the Masjid Bilal Rabah mosque in Maricopa earlier that day.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 50 years old, 5'10" to 6'2" and has a receding hairline. The suspect was wearing a blue shirt underneath a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants and grey shoes.

If you have any information, please call Chandler police at 480-782-4130, Maricopa police at 520-568-3673 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.