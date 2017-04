Phoenix City Council votes on downtown development, light rail expansion Arizona News Phoenix City Council votes on downtown development, light rail expansion It was a busy day inside the Phoenix City Council chambers as members decided the fate of a multi-million dollar downtown development project and also took the next step to expand the city's light rail system. Fox 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

The Phoenix City Council approves $50 million for design to kick start the $704 million south extension of the Valley metro light rail system.

The council also approved the multi-million dollar downtown developement project 7 to 2.

.@KariLakeFox10 @marcfox10 @JohnHookfox10 @SKrafftFox10 @valleymetro @MayorStanton @Sal_DiCiccio 29-story (highest of 3 towers) Development would be at 3rd St & Pierce, a similar project is being held up by a lawsuit at 2nd & McKinley. — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 19, 2017