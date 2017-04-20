At least 1 dead following crash in Gilbert

- Police say at least one person is dead after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Gilbert.

The Gilbert Police Department says the crash happened on Thursday at the intersection of Val Vista and Elliot Roads. One person has been killed and another is in critical condition.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1346650638716813/

Southbound Val Vista Road is closed at the intersection. Avoid the area.

Update: Collision at Val Vista and Elliot has at least one fatality. Southbound Val Vista will be closed at this intersection. pic.twitter.com/n4hpFmZhRq — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 20, 2017

