At least 1 dead following crash in Gilbert

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 07:13AM MST

Updated:Apr 20 2017 07:18AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say at least one person is dead after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Gilbert.

The Gilbert Police Department says the crash happened on Thursday at the intersection of Val Vista and Elliot Roads. One person has been killed and another is in critical condition.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1346650638716813/

Southbound Val Vista Road is closed at the intersection. Avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


