Pilot OK after small plane goes down in Goodyear

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 07:46AM MST

Updated:Apr 20 2017 08:46AM MST

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A pilot is not injured after a small plane is went down in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire says the pilot refused medical attention and is out of the plane and walking around after it went down on Thursday morning near Estrella Parkway and MC 85.

There is an active fuel leak and firefighters are working to secure it. Officials with the FAA are responding to the scene and a no fly zone has been established in the area of the downed plane.

