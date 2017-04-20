Pilot OK after small plane goes down in Goodyear Arizona News Pilot OK after small plane goes down in Goodyear A pilot is not injured after a small plane is went down in Goodyear.

Goodyear Fire says the pilot refused medical attention and is out of the plane and walking around after it went down on Thursday morning near Estrella Parkway and MC 85.

There is an active fuel leak and firefighters are working to secure it. Officials with the FAA are responding to the scene and a no fly zone has been established in the area of the downed plane.

Pilot okay/refusing medical eval. Active fuel leak from plane, no fire. FAA enroute, no fly zone established in area of downed plane. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) April 20, 2017

Aircraft reported down-MC85/Sarival. Pilot out of plane walking around. More to follow. — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) April 20, 2017

