2 Northern Arizona University shooting victims testify

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Two Northern Arizona University shooting victims have testified against the defendant in his trial.

Kyle Zientek and Nick Prato, who were both shot in the Oct. 9, 2015, incident, took the stand Wednesday.

They both say 20-year-old Steven Jones shot them that day. They testified Jones also shot two other people, one of whom died.

Zientek says he tried to run away moments before he was shot twice in the back.

Prato says he had went to hold the man who died, Colin Brough, moments after the fatal shooting when he looked up and made eye contact with Jones.

Prato says one to three people were around Jones before he fired the gun at him. Prato says he took a couple steps forward before being shot through his neck by Jones.