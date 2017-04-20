Zahau family drops wrongful death lawsuit against 2 women, apologizes [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Rebecca Zahau, Jonah Shacknai (file) Arizona News Zahau family drops wrongful death lawsuit against 2 women, apologizes A new twist in a case that we haven't heard about in a long time. It has to do with the deaths of the son and the girlfriend of a valley man, Jonah Shacknai at his mansion on Coronado Island, California.

- A new twist in a case that we haven't heard about in a long time. It has to do with the deaths of the son and the girlfriend of a valley man, Jonah Shacknai at his mansion on Coronado Island, California.

On Thursday, the family of Rebecca Zahau dropped a wrongful death lawsuit against two women.

Back in 2011, Rebecca was found dead, hanging from the home's balcony. Two days prior, Shacknai's young son, Max, died in the same house from injuries he sustained in a fall.

An investigation found Rebecca killed herself due to guilt over Max's death. But her family filed a suit against Max's mother, Dina Shacknai, along with her twin sister, claiming they were responsible for Rebecca's death and made it look like a suicide.

At a news conference, Rebecca's family stated both Mrs. Shacknai and her twin sister are innocent. In fact, they apologized to the women. However, they still have a lawsuit against Jonah's brother, Adam Shacknai. They still believe he killed Rebecca. That trial is slated to go to court in 2018.

>>VIDEO: Zahau news conference

More on the case: