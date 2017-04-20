Police: Body found in W. Phoenix park was shot multiple times

Police are investigating the death of a man at a west Phoenix park near 87th Avenue and Clarendon.

They say officers were called early Thursday to a greenbelt in a residential area on reports of an unconscious man. When police arrived at the scene, they say they found the 19-year-old man dead at the scene.

Officials say the body had obvious signs of trauma, indicating foul play.

Neighbors in the area told police they heard gunshots sometime between 12:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

NEW: #Phoenix PD say man found dead near 87th and W Clarendon this AM was a 19 YO who had been shot multiple times. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/OYB6ZnRROz — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) April 20, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.